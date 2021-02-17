Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Down 11.3%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) shares fell 11.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $11.98. 1,022,124 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 963,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Cango alerts:

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $11.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $11.80. Cango had a net margin of 138.90% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $64.06 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Cango Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cango in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cango in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cango by 30.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter.

Cango Company Profile (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.