Canopy Growth (WEED) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Canopy Growth (TSE: WEED) recently:

2/10/2021 – Canopy Growth was downgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating.

2/10/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Canopy Growth was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/10/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$41.00 to C$60.00.

2/10/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$64.00.

2/10/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from C$38.00 to C$75.00.

2/10/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from C$28.00 to C$55.00.

2/10/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.00 to C$21.00.

1/25/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$32.00 to C$41.00.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at C$53.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.04. Canopy Growth Corp has a 12 month low of C$12.96 and a 12 month high of C$71.60.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

