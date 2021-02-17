Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $268.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price decreased by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $278.00 to $268.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BIIB. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Biogen to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $437.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist cut Biogen to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $310.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.47.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB opened at $279.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $363.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Biogen by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Biogen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Biogen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Biogen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.