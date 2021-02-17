Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Stock Price Down 16%

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) shares traded down 16% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 22,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48.

Capita Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTAGF)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services.

