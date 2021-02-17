Capita plc (CPI.L) (LON:CPI) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Capita plc (CPI.L) (LON:CPI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 41 ($0.54) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita plc (CPI.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 70.70 ($0.92).

Shares of Capita plc (CPI.L) stock traded down GBX 1.08 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 39.26 ($0.51). 5,237,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,102,932. Capita plc has a 1 year low of GBX 19.84 ($0.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 153.65 ($2.01). The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 37.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £655.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services.

