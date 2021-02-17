Capita plc (CPI.L) (LON:CPI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Capita plc (CPI.L) (LON:CPI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 41 ($0.54) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CPI. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Capita plc (CPI.L) in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita plc (CPI.L) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 70.70 ($0.92).

Shares of LON CPI traded down GBX 1.08 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 39.26 ($0.51). The stock had a trading volume of 5,237,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,102,932. The firm has a market cap of £655.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. Capita plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19.84 ($0.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 153.65 ($2.01). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 37.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.99.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services.

