Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) (LON:CAPC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) (LON:CAPC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 186.83 ($2.44).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report on Wednesday.

Get Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) alerts:

LON CAPC traded up GBX 4.90 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 168.40 ($2.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,210,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,316. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 97.05 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 246.60 ($3.22). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 143.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 131.55. The company has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.64.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.