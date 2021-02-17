Capital Planning Advisors LLC Acquires 2,843 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,136 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.97.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,785,668.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $186.35 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $193.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.53 and its 200-day moving average is $147.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $338.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.20, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

