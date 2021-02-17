Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

CPXWF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capital Power from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Capital Power from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC cut Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Capital Power alerts:

CPXWF opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.88. Capital Power has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.