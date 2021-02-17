Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.60

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.60 and traded as high as $10.48. Capital Product Partners shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 172,957 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $191.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 48.19%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,445,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 369,966 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

