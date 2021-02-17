Cappasity One Day Volume Reaches $231,420.00 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Cappasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cappasity has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $231,420.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cappasity has traded up 89.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cappasity Token Profile

Cappasity (CAPP) is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

Cappasity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

