Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the January 14th total of 58,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $735,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $983,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,857,000. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.74. 23,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,292. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

