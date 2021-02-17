Capstone Mining (CS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$3.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -840.00. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.33 and a 52-week high of C$3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.91.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 417,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$855,749.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 887,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,819,561.55. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 2,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$5,022,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,965,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,078,696.90.

CS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$2.60 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$2.10 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.98.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

