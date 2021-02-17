Capstone Mining (CSFFF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

CSFFF opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.00 and a beta of 2.32.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSFFF shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, December 14th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.37.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

