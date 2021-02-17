Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.66

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 70074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

CSFFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstone Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.37.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

