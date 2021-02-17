Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) Trading Up 85%

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CATG)’s share price rose 85% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 25,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 11,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12.

About Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG)

China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc, an education company, owns and operates K-12 private boarding schools in Shanxi and Sichuan Provinces, the People's Republic of China. The company operates 3 schools comprising kindergarten, elementary, and middle and high school levels with approximately 14,583 students, and 1,876 faculty and staff.

