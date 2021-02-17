Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) will post ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.35). Cara Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($0.87). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cara Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA remained flat at $$21.07 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 736,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.73. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $22.60.

In other news, insider Scott Terrillion sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $29,773.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,436 shares in the company, valued at $649,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 7,500 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $114,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,279,652.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,336 shares of company stock valued at $567,716. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 548.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

