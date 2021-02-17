Carbon (CRBN) Price Down 13% This Week

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Carbon has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and $223,158.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Carbon Token Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

Carbon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

