Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 346.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $60.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

