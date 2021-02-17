Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP trimmed its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588,537 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAH traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,640. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAH. Barclays upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

