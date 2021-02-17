Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells $314,420.00 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total value of $314,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,873,146.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $2.30 on Wednesday, hitting $152.87. The stock had a trading volume of 356,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,481. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.72 and its 200 day moving average is $103.06. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -90.99 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $161.47.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDLX. Truist increased their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.17.
Cardlytics Company Profile
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.
