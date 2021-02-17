CareDx (CDNA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect CareDx to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. CareDx has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.56.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

In other CareDx news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $2,105,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $663,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 431,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,670,114.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,238 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,684 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

