CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.08

CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.09. CareView Communications shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 86,466 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $11.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

Get CareView Communications alerts:

CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter.

CareView Communications, Inc provides products and on-demand application services for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers NurseView module to view monitored rooms from the nurse's station; PhysicianView module to view patients from any personal computer; Virtual Bed Rails and Virtual Chair Rails fall prevention modules; Fall Management Program to separately file, identify, and research the activity of patients; Sitter Management Program to monitor patient rooms from nursing station or mobile device; and timed rounding modules to help nursing staff monitor patients.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for CareView Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareView Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.