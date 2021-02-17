CargoX Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $66,008.00 (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 17th. CargoX has a market cap of $12.36 million and $66,008.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CargoX token can currently be bought for $0.0780 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CargoX has traded 57.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00062640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $452.79 or 0.00866284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006766 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00046842 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00027044 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.93 or 0.05012467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00045502 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00015999 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,332,830 tokens. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

