Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.57.

Several research analysts have commented on CSL shares. Longbow Research raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $840,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,743.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,423 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $150.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.32. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $165.18. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

