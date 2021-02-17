Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.84

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.84 and last traded at $32.77, with a volume of 224133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.39.

Several research firms recently commented on CABGY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Carlsberg A/S from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Carlsberg A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

