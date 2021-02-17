Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,769 shares during the quarter. Carnival Co. & accounts for 0.8% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 17,322 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,610,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,400 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CCL. HSBC cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

CCL traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $23.39. 1,751,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,822,660. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $43.44.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,028,480 shares of company stock worth $103,499,393 in the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

