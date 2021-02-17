CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock Price Down 6.9%

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.60 and last traded at $19.92. 1,847,432 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 4,008,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRTS. Roth Capital increased their target price on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.
The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.71 million, a P/E ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.54.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTS. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CarParts.com in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.
CarParts.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTS)
CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.
