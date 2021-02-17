Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.28-2.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $334-334 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $328.1 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 2.60-2.60 EPS.

NYSE CSV traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,943. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.18 million, a P/E ratio of 59.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSV shares. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

In related news, CEO Melvin C. Payne purchased 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $870,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,409 shares in the company, valued at $38,107,658.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 1,217 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $35,439.04. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,333 shares of company stock valued at $98,102. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

