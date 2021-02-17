Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Releases FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) issued an update on its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.60-2.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $340-340 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.28-2.28 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CSV traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $625.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSV shares. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $35,439.04. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $870,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,409 shares in the company, valued at $38,107,658.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,333 shares of company stock worth $98,102 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

