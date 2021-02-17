Carry Reaches Market Cap of $42.21 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Carry coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Carry has traded up 59.6% against the US dollar. Carry has a market cap of $42.21 million and $7.55 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Carry alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000030 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.90 or 0.00139998 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carry Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,621,122,373 coins and its circulating supply is 6,904,757,417 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

Carry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.