Cartesi Market Cap Reaches $64.20 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000436 BTC on major exchanges. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $64.20 million and $18.76 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00060861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.09 or 0.00309875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00080972 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00069106 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00082099 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.36 or 0.00453790 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00172112 BTC.

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 281,780,621 coins. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cartesi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

