carVertical (CV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.93 Million

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One carVertical token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, carVertical has traded 26% lower against the dollar. carVertical has a market capitalization of $7.93 million and $271,604.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00063403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.80 or 0.00896650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006800 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00047146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00027151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.28 or 0.05056912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00045821 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00016189 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

