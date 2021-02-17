Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Down 19.5% in January

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 340,500 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the January 14th total of 423,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,135.0 days.

Shares of CADNF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.21. The stock had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. Cascades has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cascades from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cascades in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on Cascades from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Cascades from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

