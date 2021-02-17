CasinoCoin (CSC) 1-Day Volume Hits $9,751.00

CasinoCoin (CURRENCY:CSC) traded up 19.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. CasinoCoin has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and approximately $9,751.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CasinoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CasinoCoin has traded 23% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00061506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.90 or 0.00327824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008969 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00013784 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00081455 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00069983 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CasinoCoin Coin Profile

CasinoCoin (CSC) uses the hashing algorithm. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 39,999,536,036 coins and its circulating supply is 39,999,536,016 coins. The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CasinoCoin is casinocoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CasinoCoin is a decentralized digital currency designed specifically for the regulated online gambling industry. Built with users, gaming operators and regulators in mind, the CasinoCoin Bankroll Manager application features built-in KYC capabilities, responsible gambling options, and provides an unparalleled user experience never before seen in the online gambling space. “

Buying and Selling CasinoCoin

CasinoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CasinoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CasinoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CasinoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

