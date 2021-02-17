Casper Sleep (CSPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Casper Sleep to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $123.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.88 million. On average, analysts expect Casper Sleep to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CSPR opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $423.56 million and a PE ratio of -2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53. Casper Sleep has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casper Sleep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

