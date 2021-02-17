Caspian (CSP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $22,390.00

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Caspian has a market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $22,390.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded 74.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00062316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.70 or 0.00849285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00027906 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00046457 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,529.18 or 0.04952781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00016054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00043649 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

Caspian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

