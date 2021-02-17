Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Shares Down 8.5%

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) shares traded down 8.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.83. 2,909,151 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 1,332,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $281.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27.

In related news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 29,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $35,769.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 410,561 shares in the company, valued at $500,884.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 372,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,932 shares of company stock valued at $163,108. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSLT. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Castlight Health during the third quarter valued at about $1,385,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Castlight Health by 1,659.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 623,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 588,202 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Castlight Health by 33.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 563,011 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Castlight Health by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,973,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 455,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Castlight Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

About Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

