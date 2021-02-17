Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Trading Down 17.1%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) fell 17.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.16. 152,566,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 298,857,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Castor Maritime stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 222,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC owned 9.27% of Castor Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter.

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

