Castweet (CTT) Market Capitalization Tops $307,783.45

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Castweet token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000329 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Castweet has traded 30% lower against the US dollar. Castweet has a market capitalization of $307,783.45 and approximately $113,456.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.20 or 0.00584778 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000111 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00111128 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000767 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Castweet

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Castweet

Castweet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

