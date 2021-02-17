Catex Token (CATT) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Catex Token token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Catex Token has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and $9,185.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Catex Token Profile

Catex Token is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Buying and Selling Catex Token

