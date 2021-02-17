cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Short Interest Update

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the January 14th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of cbdMD stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $4.35. 969,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,392. cbdMD has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $6.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54.

Get cbdMD alerts:

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16).

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of cbdMD by 415.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,411 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in cbdMD by 31.4% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in cbdMD during the third quarter worth $84,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in cbdMD by 58.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in cbdMD during the third quarter worth $187,000.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of cbdMD from $3.60 to $4.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.