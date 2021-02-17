cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Shares Down 6%

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)’s stock price fell 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.35. 969,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,615,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of cbdMD from $3.60 to $4.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16).

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of cbdMD by 415.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,411 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of cbdMD by 31.4% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of cbdMD in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of cbdMD by 58.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of cbdMD during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000.

About cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

