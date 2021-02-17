CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.25

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.25 and last traded at $61.02, with a volume of 90841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.27.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.74.

CBS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBS.A)

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

