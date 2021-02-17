Ccore (CCO) Hits Market Cap of $13,003.03

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Ccore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Ccore has a total market cap of $13,003.03 and $93.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ccore has traded up 67.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ccore alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00062172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.82 or 0.00856456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00046457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00026049 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,510.37 or 0.04899558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00016194 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00032654 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore (CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

Ccore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.