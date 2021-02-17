CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $158.23

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $158.23 and last traded at $158.11, with a volume of 18553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.93.

CDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.44.

Get CDW alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.88 and a 200-day moving average of $127.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 26.58%.

CDW declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other CDW news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its holdings in CDW by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in CDW by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.