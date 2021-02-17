Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 110.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,784 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.10% of Celestica worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLS. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Celestica Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLS. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celestica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.