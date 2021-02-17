Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Short Interest Up 21.0% in January

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 789,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the January 14th total of 651,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 311,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

CLS stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,304. Celestica has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Celestica had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,758,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,608,000 after purchasing an additional 891,650 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Celestica by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,742,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Celestica by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,681,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,639,000 after purchasing an additional 423,179 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,322,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after acquiring an additional 310,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,042,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 428,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

CLS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Celestica from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

