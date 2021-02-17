Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the January 14th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CMXC stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. Cell MedX has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35.

Cell MedX Corp., a biotech company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products for patients with diabetes, Parkinson's disease, high blood pressure, neuropathy, and kidney functions. It develops and manufactures eBalance Pro System for professional use by healthcare practitioners in a clinical setting; and eBalance Home System for home use for general relaxation and for the temporary relief of pain due to sore and/or aching muscles.

