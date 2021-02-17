Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.42

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.42 and traded as high as $25.37. Celldex Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 733,673 shares trading hands.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $999.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42.

In related news, VP Richard M. Wright sold 20,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $387,683.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 81,382 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 49,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,135,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,989,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

